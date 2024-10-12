Appeals court overturns contempt finding, removes judge in Texas foster care lawsuit

A federal appeals court has ordered the removal of a judge and overturned her contempt finding and fine against the state of Texas in a lawsuit over the state’s struggling foster care system. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling late Friday says U.S. District Judge Janis Jack’s contempt ruling and $100,000 per day fine violates the constitutional limits of the power of the court over individual states. The appeals court also said Jack had disrespected the state and its attorneys and created an appearance of being unfair to the state.

