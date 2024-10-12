A woman fired a gun after crashing her car and was fatally shot by police

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a woman was fatally shot by Oklahoma City police after firing a gun and threatening officers with it. Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn says the woman was a suspect in an earlier shooting and crashed her vehicle at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection Thursday night. Littlejohn says seven officers went to the scene where the woman was firing her gun and all seven opened fire when the woman threatened them with the weapon. Littlejohn said it is not known yet if the woman fired at the officers. No names have been released.

