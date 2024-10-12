1 person killed and at least 12 wounded in shooting at Oklahoma City party

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a shooting at a party held at an event center left one person dead and wounded 12. Capt. Valerie Littlejohn of the Oklahoma City Police Department says a disturbance led to multiple shots being fired inside and outside the private venue in Oklahoma City around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Littlejohn could not immediately provide information about the victims other than that at least two were in critical condition at a hospital. Littlejohn says suspects haven’t yet been identified but several people were detained after the shooting and investigators were interviewing witnesses.

