Trump’s campaign requests military aircraft and armored vehicles in response to threats from Iran

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign has requested a slew of stepped-up security measures, including military aircraft to transport the former president in the race’s final stretch, amid growing threats from Iran. The campaign’s highly unusual request includes special armored vehicles for Trump typically reserved for sitting presidents, expanded temporary flight restrictions over his rallies and his residences and more money for the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies that assist in Trump’s protection. They also want to be reimbursed for decoy aircraft and the ballistic glass that Trump now uses for protection at his outdoor rallies.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.