Kamala Harris visits Scottsdale to share her vision

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kamala Harris visited Arizona Friday to address a small crowd.

One the afternoon of October 11, she spoke to a small crowd in Scottsdale.

She shared her vision with those in attendance and recalled her time working as U.S. Senator with the late John McCain.

"John McCain who, you know, we didn’t agree on everything but man I mean, what about an incredible American hero. Again, strength, strength right. We know what the former president said about John McCain and I’m not going to repeat it here. But strength. John McCain stood on principle,” said Vice President Harris.

Kamala Harris will be back in Washington D.C. on Friday evening.

Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for Harris Friday, October 18 in Tucson.