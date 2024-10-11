Colorado officer who killed Black man holding cellphone mistaken for gun won’t be prosecuted

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who fatally shot a Black man holding what turned out to be a cellphone as police tried to arrest him will not be prosecuted. District Attorney John Kellner announced the decision Friday in the May shooting of Kilyn Lewis in the Denver suburb of Aurora. Kellner said the officer told investigators that he believed Lewis was holding a gun and was about to fire at the officers. Lewis was wanted in connection with a shooting. Lewis’ relatives said they were outraged by the decision not to file criminal charges.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.