Yuma Elementary School District One governing board candidates share plans ahead of election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Elementary School District One governing board candidates gave us some insight on their plans ahead of the election.

The school board currently has three seats open with four people running.

David Ibarra and Jeff Stoner have decided to team up to promote themselves ahead of the race.

Stoner has experience as a business owner, which he says has given him experience in managing employees and finance.

Among many things Stoner says he wants to focus supporting teachers and minimizing bullying.

“I want to address that both through cell phones on the media, social media, bullying, bullying in the school systems and we need to be more forceful on the repercussions when the bullies happen," said Stoner.

Ibarra has experience working at schools as a D.A.R.E officer, a law enforcement officer, a retired nurse and other field as well.

With Ibarra putting a special emphasis by focusing his efforts on bilingual families.

“I’d like to reach out to our bilingual parents because I am fluently bilingual in Spanish and I want them to be a part of the whole system in assisting the children," said the veteran Ibarra.

Meanwhile, candidates Cori Rico and current school board president Faith Klostreich have teamed up as well.

Rico grew up in Yuma and her parents both educators, as well as being involved in various non-profits throughout the city.

She says she would like to focus on listening more, especially with the school’s staff’s needs.

“Being able to understand what does their day-to-day look like what do they need help with and what supports does this system need to be able to actually serve our children and provide the best for them," said Rico.

Klostreich has served the school since 2020, and has been president for the past two years.

She says she still has more to give.

“I feel like my work is not done I feel like there is a lot more that we can do to support our teachers and our students and that I have more to offer as a board member," said Klostreich.

You can vote for these candidates in the general election.