San Luis residents to vote on propositions 430 and 431

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Residents of San Luis are preparing to cast their votes on two propositions that could impact their community.

Proposition 431 would give the city council greater control over the annual budget, ensuring that spending remains within set limits. Under this measure, no funds could be allocated beyond the budget unless the council declares an emergency with a majority vote.

Sonia Cornelio from the city clerk's office explained, "The city spending and budget are limited by the state imposed ceiling. Under the home rule option, the city may determine its own expenditure based on its revenue and the needs of the community."

The second measure, Proposition 430, seeks approval for Southwest Gas Corporation to continue supplying natural gas to San Luis for the next 25 years. The company’s previous agreement with the city expired earlier this year, prompting the need for this vote.