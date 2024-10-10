Rafael Nadal gave his all until he simply couldn’t anymore and had to retire: Analysis

Rafael Nadal’s tennis career will be remembered because of the numbers, yes — the 14 French Open trophies, the 22 Grand Slam titles overall, the nearly two decades in the top 10, and so on — and, without a doubt, because of his riveting rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Also, indelibly, because of the all-out effort and energy he brought to the court every time. So long, that is, as his body allowed. So perhaps not surprisingly, it was his health that eventually forced Nadal to announce his retirement on Thursday after competing only sparingly the past two seasons.

