Over $3.2M worth of meth found in floor frame of tractor trailer

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers found meth hidden in the floor frame of a tractor trailer at Otay Mesa, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP says the bust occurred Thursday, October 3, when officers stopped at 40-year-old man driving an empty tractor trailer attempting to enter the United States from Mexico.

A K-9 team alerted officers of illegal drugs, leading to officers finding the floor frame.

About 265 packages filled with meth was found, weighing about 2,686 pounds with an estimated value of $3.2 million.