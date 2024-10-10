Obama hits campaign trail in critical Pennsylvania to shore up support for Harris

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former President Barack Obama held a get-out-the-vote rally for Kamala Harris on Thursday night as the Democratic Party tried to harness the enthusiasm for one of its biggest stars in the closing weeks of the campaign against Republican Donald Trump. Obama, speaking as voting was underway in the critical battleground state Pennsylvania, even refashioned his old campaign rallying cry, “Yes, We Can,” to “Yes, She Can,” which beamed on a screen over the crowd. The former president’s appearance at the University of Pittsburgh was his first appearance at a campaign rally for Harris as he sets off on a swing-state tour on her behalf.

