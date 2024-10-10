No. 22 Pitt looks for its first 6-0 start since 1982 when new ACC member Cal visits

California (3-2, 0-2), at No. 22 Pittsburgh (5-1, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Pitt by 3 1/2.

Series record: Pitt leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Cal travels across the country looking to rebound after a late collapse that let a potential upset over Miami slip away last week. The Golden Bears are also seeking their first win against a ranked team since beating No. 21 Oregon in 2020. Pitt is off to its best start since 1991. A win would make the Panthers bowl-eligible after going 3-9 a year ago, though they have far bigger goals in mind.

KEY MATCHUP

Cal’s secondary against Pitt QB Eli Holstein. The Golden Bears lead the nation in interceptions (11) and will face a Panther offense that has been reborn under Holstein and first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell. Holstein, an Alabama transfer, is eighth nationally in yards passing per game (313.4).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

California: DB Nohl Williams. The senior leads the nation with five interceptions and has scored two touchdowns this season, one on an interception return and another on a punt return.

Pittsburgh: RB Desmond Reid. The 5-foot-8 Reid has been a revelation after transferring from Western Carolina. He’s the first running back in school history to have multiple 100-yard receiving games in the same season and is second nationally in all-purpose yards per game (193.5).

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting between the schools separated by over 2,500 miles since 1966. … The Golden Bears are already well-traveled in their first season in the ACC. This is Cal’s third trip to the Central or Eastern time zone in its first six games. … The Golden Bears have cut down turnovers dramatically from a year ago. Cal has four giveaways through five games. The Golden Bears turned it over 28 times in 2023, the fourth-highest total in the country. … Cal found time to go deep against Miami, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza completing four passes of 50 yards or more against the Hurricanes, tied for the most by a quarterback in an ACC contest since 2016. … Holstein is the first Pitt QB to win his first five starts since Hall of Famer Dan Marino did it in 1979. … The Panthers are seeking their first 6-0 start since 1982 when they finished 9-3.

