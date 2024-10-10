Maryland candidates debate abortion rights in widely watched US Senate race

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Angela Alsobrooks is highlighting former Gov. Larry Hogan’s actions in office as evidence he isn’t as supportive of abortion rights as he now claims to be. But in a debate on Tuesday, Hogan says he supports abortion rights during a debate in a widely watched Senate race in Maryland. In a one-hour debate on Maryland Public Television, Alsobrooks criticized Hogan’s veto of a bill in 2022 to expand abortion rights by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions in the state. But Hogan says he vetoed the bill because it allowed people other than physicians to perform abortions.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.