First Lady Jill Biden to visit Yuma on campaign trail for Kamala Harris

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Yuma on Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris.

Jill Biden will be highlighting a new way forward that protects reproductive freedom, strengthens democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.

With early voting in effect in Arizona and mail-in ballots will going out, Dr. Biden will be urging voters to make their voices heard.

First Lady Jill Biden will also be visiting other states such as Nevada and Michigan.