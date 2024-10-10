Yuma APS and American Red Cross crews help with milton aftermath

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Local crews also went to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. The American Red Cross in Yuma and APS are just a few of the teams helping communities devasted by the hurricane.

Crews throughout Arizona were sent to Florida to help restore the power and rescue families.

“Earlier today, they had over three million people without power in Florida, so our guys are going there putting poles in the ground, getting wire up in the sky to work as safely and efficiently as they can," said APS southwest division manager Danny Ortega.

30 APS crew members throughout the state were sent to Florida to help rebuild the electric grid, including three Yuma workers. One of those three Yuma workers says he's looking forward to help people in any way they can.

“The biggest feeling that these guys are feeling is that they’re gonna to help, and they want to be out there and be a part of a huge storm and get this one wrapped up and get people energized again," said APS construction & maintenance supervisor Mike Poe.

Crews left in their bucket trucks Thursday morning and say they expect to stay there for a month.

“They’re leaving their friends, their families, and young kids behind to help the restoration in Florida. I give them a lot of credit because I know their families are going to suffer back home, but they know they’re supporting their husbands to get this power back on to their friends and families in Florida," said APS Southwest Division Manager Danny Ortega.

The American Red Cross in Yuma is another local organization helping, with they say thousands of volunteers currently on the grounds in Florida. They say their biggest needs are feeding, shortage of disaster help personel, and sheltering.

“Sheltering, we need volunteers, so if you wanna get out there, if you want to come to Florida and volunteer, we need you," said Red Cross Disaster program specialist Jillian Attaway.