US hits former Ecuador leaders with visa bans over corruption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has imposed visa bans on former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, his vice president and their immediate families for corruption. The State Department announced Wednesday that Correa and his one-time deputy Jorge Glas would no longer be eligible to enter the United States. The ban also applies to their spouses and children. Correa served as Ecuador’s president from 2007 until 2017, adopting political positions often at odds with U.S. policies and notably opening Ecuador’s embassy in London to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange while he was still wanted by the United States. Correa was convicted in absentia on corruption charges in Ecuador in 2020 and sentenced to eight years in prison. He has lived in exile in Belgium since 2017.

