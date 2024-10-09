UN agency for Palestinians warns Gaza aid work may ‘disintegrate’ if Israeli legislation passes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is warning that if pending Israeli legislation is adopted, all humanitarian operations in Gaza and the West Bank may “disintegrate.” That would leave hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in dire need as war rages. The leader of the agency known as UNRWA told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that senior Israeli officials are bent on destroying the agency that’s the main provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza. Israel’s U.N. ambassador told the council that UNRWA has allowed Hamas to infiltrate its ranks and that the agency is “beyond repair.” An Israeli parliamentary committee approved bills that would ban UNRWA. They need final approval from Israel’s parliament.

