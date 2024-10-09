Twins born conjoined celebrate 1st birthday after separation surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery. Amari and Javar Ruffin, whose family lives in Philadelphia, were born via cesarean section in September 2023. The brothers shared part of their sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall and liver. They weighed a combined 6 pounds. On Aug. 21, a surgical team at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with more than two dozen specialists operated for eight hours to separate the boys. Their abdomens were closed and rebuilt using layers of mesh and plastic surgery techniques. The boys went home on Oct. 8.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.