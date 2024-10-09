Suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A series of suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted a ship in the Red Sea. The ship found itself struck first Thursday by a projectile that damaged the vessel but sparked no fire and caused no injuries. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel. The vessel was a distance away from Hodeida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the rebels’ attacks have been launched. The rebels did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

