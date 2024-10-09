State police recruit’s death in Massachusetts overshadows graduation ceremony

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Friends and family of a state police recruit who died during training protested outside their graduation ceremony, demand to know how he died. Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 25, died at a hospital on Sept. 13 a day after becoming unresponsive during a defensive tactics exercise in a boxing ring and suffering a “medical crisis,” authorities have said. The state attorney general has since named an attorney to lead an outside investigation into the death of Delgado-Garcia. Hs mother and others have said they want answers and accountability from the investigation, and she has raised questions about whether the training exercise was unnecessarily violent.

