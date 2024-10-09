Rights groups ask Filipinos to reject ex-Pres Duterte and detained preacher in upcoming elections

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights activists called on Filipino voters to reject former President Rodrigo Duterte and detained televangelist Apollo Quiboloy in next year’s mid-term elections, citing the criminal allegations they’re facing. Duterte registered Monday to run for mayor in the southern city of Davao while facing an International Criminal Court investigation for crimes against humanity over an anti-drugs crackdowns he launched while in office that left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead. Quiboloy, the former president’s close political ally, has been detained on allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines, and is on the FBI’s most-wanted list for similar charges in the United States. He filed candidacy papers for a seat in the 24-member Senate through a lawyer Tuesday.

