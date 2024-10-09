Muni Long believes ‘Revenge’ is a dish best served with success

NEW YORK (AP) — Muni Long is out for revenge, but believes it won’t be accomplished through bitterness or malice, but through success. “Revenge,” the follow-up to her 2022 debut, picks up where the Grammy winner left off, fueled by the massive success of “Made for Me,” the viral, tenderhearted ballad which reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay for seven weeks. Long’s new 14-track project includes writing from The Dream, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Tricky Stewart and a feature from rapper GloRilla. The pre-released singles “Make Me Forget” and “Ruined Me” have already reached the charts.

