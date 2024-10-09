Marriott agrees to pay $52 million, beef up data security to resolve probes over data breaches

Marriott International has agreed to pay $52 million and make changes to bolster its data security. The payment was made to resolve state and federal claims related to major data breaches that affected more than 300 million of its customers worldwide. The Federal Trade Commission and a group of attorneys general from 49 states and the District of Columbia announced the terms of separate settlements with Marriott on Wednesday. The FTC and the states ran parallel investigations into three data breaches, which took place between 2014 and 2020. They claimed Marriott failed to secure its computer system with appropriate password controls, network monitoring or other practices to safeguard data.

