Ishiba dissolves Japan’s lower house to set up an Oct. 27 parliamentary election

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has dissolved Japan’s lower house of parliament to set up an Oct. 27 election and seek a mandate for his 9-day-old government. Ishiba took office last week as Fumio Kishida resigned after leading the governing party for three years as it was dogged by scandals. With the early election, Ishiba is seeking to secure a majority in the lower house before the congratulatory mood fades. The move has been criticized as prioritizing an election rather than policies and for allowing little debate. But Japan’s opposition is too fractured to win control. Ishiba and his Cabinet will stay in office until they win the election and are reappointed.

