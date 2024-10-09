Hmong Minnesotans who support Tim Walz hope to sway fellow Hmong communities in swing states

Hmong Minnesotans were among those who watched as Gov. Tim Walz was catapulted onto the Democratic presidential ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris two months ago. They have watched him crisscross the country and earlier this week debate Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Hmong lawmakers and community activists say Walz has built a mostly positive reputation with Minnesota’s largest Asian ethnic group. They point to past legislation, a willingness to reach across the aisle and attendance at community events. Now, a lot of these supporters want to see if they can show how much the Hmong American population has grown by getting out the vote with fellow Hmong in battleground states.

