Elon Musk’s X is back in Brazil after its suspension, having complied with all judicial demands

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The social media platform X is returning to Brazil after remaining inaccessible for more than a month following a clash between its owner, Elon Musk, and a justice on the country’s highest court. Internet service providers began restoring access to the platform on Wednesday after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized lifting X’s suspension the previous day. De Moraes ordered the shutdown of X on Aug. 30 after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Musk had disparaged de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, although his rulings, including X’s nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

