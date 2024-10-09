Cambodian fishermen turn to raising eels as Tonle Sap lake runs out of fish

KAMPONG PHLUK, Cambodia (AP) — Fishermen in Southeast Asia’s largest freshwater fishery, the Tonle Sap lake, hope that raising eels will help them adapt to new realities stemming from climate change and environmental damage. The great lake is running out of fish and floating villages on the shallow expanse known as the beating heart of the Mekong River are struggling to get by. Farming eels, considered a delicacy in places like China, Japan and South Korea, is profitable but risky. The government hopes that raising eels and other fish will boost Cambodia’s exports and improve incomes of millions of people who rely on fishing.

