Arizona Western College reopens library after renovations

Published 3:13 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College / Northern Arizona University Library gets a long overdue facelift.

The morning of October 9 was the official re-opening of the 18,000 square foot facility.

The renovation includes new carpet, stairs, and paint.

There is also an upgrade to the technology that will help students work on their projects easier.

"We wanted to give a fresh face a fresh look and match the rest of the campus with all the upgrades. And also give a nice area for students to study and a welcoming environment," said Angela Creel, AWC Library Services Director.

This is the first renovation for the library since 1991.

