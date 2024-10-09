A federal judge will hear more evidence on whether to reopen voter registration in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — At least for now, a federal judge won’t order the state of Georgia to reopen voter registration for November’s elections. U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross says after a Wednesday hearing that three voting rights groups haven’t yet done enough to prove that disruptions from Hurricane Helene unfairly deprived people of the opportunity to register last week. Monday was Georgia’s registration deadline. Instead, Ross set another hearing for Thursday to consider more evidence and legal arguments. State officials and the state Republican Party argue it would be a heavy burden on counties to order them to register additional voters as they prepare for early in-person voting to begin next Tuesday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.