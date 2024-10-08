Sweden updates its Cold War-era preparedness booklet

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will send out another update of a Cold War-era civil emergency advice booklet this month. Officials say the new version was “adapted to better reflect today’s security policy reality” such as what to do in case of nuclear attacks. The booklet, “If Crisis or War Comes,” includes lessons learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin says the military threat against Sweden has increased and an armed attack cannot be excluded. The first edition of the booklet was published during World War II.

