Self-described Nazi will be sent to prison for salute at sentencing next month

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A self-described Nazi will become the first person in Australia sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed Nazi salute when a magistrate sets his term later his month. Magistrate Brett Sonnet told Jacob Hersant on Wednesday he will be sentenced to a “relatively modest term of imprisonment” at a court appearance on Oct. 23. The maximum potential sentence is 12 months plus a fine. He gave the salute and praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in front of news media cameras outside a court in 2023, six days after the Victoria state government made the Nazi salute illegal. Hersant’s lawyer had suggested a fine, saying his behavior was not at the serious end of the crime.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.