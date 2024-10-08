Mozambique votes for president and the ruling party could extend its 49 years in power

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique will vote for a new president in an election on Wednesday that could extend the ruling party’s 49 years in power since the southern African nation gained independence from Portugal in 1975. Daniel Chapo is the candidate for the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique party. President Filipe Nyusi has served a maximum two terms. Analysts say the strongest challenge to Frelimo’s dominance will likely come from 50-year-old independent candidate Venacio Mondlane. People also will vote for the makeup of Parliament in a country of some 33 million people that faces a jihadist insurgency and climate challenges.

