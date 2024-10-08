German court acquits McCann suspect of unrelated sexual offense charges

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany (AP) — A German court has acquitted a man who is also under investigation in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in a trial on charges of unrelated sexual offenses. The 47-year-old German national, who has been identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, was accused of two counts of rape and two of sexual abuse. He will remain in prison another year because he is still serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a different case. Brueckner has not been charged in the McCann case, in which he is under investigation on suspicion of murder.

