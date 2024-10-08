Democrats hope the latest court rulings restricting abortion energize voters as election nears

CHICAGO (AP) — Two court rulings this week, in Georgia and Texas, have delivered major blows to reproductive rights. But during a crucial time in the election cycle, Democrats are seizing on them in an attempt to energize voters to turn out in support of abortion access. Advocates hope the rulings will serve as reminders about what’s at stake in a post-Roe America just weeks before a presidential election that’s been partly defined by abortion rights. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, took has reminded voters of the threats her campaign says a second Donald Trump presidency poses to reproductive rights. Monday’s rulings are just the latest court decisions around reproductive rights to ripple through this year’s races for president and Congress.

