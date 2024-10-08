Authorities in Belarus open new criminal probes against scores of opposition activists

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have launched new criminal investigations against dozens of opposition activists, part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent ahead of next year’s presidential vote, in which the country’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, intends to seek a seventh term. He has already been in power for more than 30 years. After Lukoshenko’s previous balloting in 2020 which was seen at home and abroad as rigged, he unleashed brutal repressions, in which more than 65,000 people were detained. About 1,300 are currently held behind bars as political prisoners, according to the Viasna human rights group. The new criminal investigations follow the activists’ move to launch a new effort to coordinate the opposition activities ahead of next year’s vote

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.