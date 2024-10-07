Taylor Swift is back to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Eras Tour soon to resume
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift has returned to Arrowhead Stadium to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints. The pop superstar had skipped the Chiefs’ previous two games on the road. Swift is in the final days of a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, which resumes with the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour’s North American leg continues in New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 8.