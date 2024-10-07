A peek inside human brain shows a way it cleans out waste

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unique peek inside the human brain may help explain how it clears away waste like the kind that leads to Alzheimer’s disease. Brain cells make a lot of waste and research a decade ago showed the brains of mice harbor special plumbing to flush out that cellular trash — especially during sleep. But only now have researchers finally spotted the same kind of trash-removal going on in the brains of living people. The study published Monday by Oregon Health & Science University is a small step to better understanding the link between brain waste-clearance and human health.

