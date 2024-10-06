Tossed balls from stands, apparently aimed at Profar, cause 12-minute delay at NLDS Game 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium fans tossed baseballs, apparently at San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash that caused a 12-minute delay during the seventh inning of NL Division Series Game 2 on Sunday night.

Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. As Betts rounded the bases, Profar hopped up and down for several seconds, back to the plate, before turning and throwing the ball to the infield.

With San Diego leading 4-1 and Yu Darvish warming up for the bottom of the seventh, fans appeared to be yelling at Profar, who motioned back at them with his right arm.

A ball was thrown. Profar approached the ball as left field umpire Adrian Johnson came up to him, soon joined by Padres manager Mike Shildt, San Diego players and more umpires. Profar yelled and pointed before teammate Xander Bogaerts put an arm around him and Padres players, including Darvish, formed a huddle.

Dodgers security staff attempted to identify the fans who caused the trouble, and public address announcer Todd Leitz told the crowd: “We ask that you do not throw objects onto the field.”

There was trash on the warning track in right field near the Padres bullpen.

After the seventh inning, San Diego held a brief team meeting in its dugout.

