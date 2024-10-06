Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour dates after recent surgery

Donald Glover has canceled the remaining dates of Childish Gambino’s North American and European tour. The musician announced on Friday that he recently discovered an ailment that required surgery. After his New Orleans show on Sept. 7, he sought tests at a hospital and canceled a Houston show the following night. In a note on X, Glover did not elaborate on his condition. “The New World Tour” is Childish Gambino’s first tour since 2019. The run began on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and was to hit many major North American cities before moving to Europe, the U.K., New Zealand and Australia into early 2025.

