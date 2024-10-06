Bear with 3 cubs attacks man after breaking into Colorado home

LAKE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Officials say a black bear with three cubs attacked a man in his home after breaking in through a door. The attack happened Thursday night in Lake City, Colorado. The female black bear with three cubs crashed through the sliding glass door and the 74-year-old tried to shoo them out with a chair. The bear then knocked the man into a wall and clawed at him before he escaped to a bedroom. Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in a statement Saturday that the man had significant injuries but didn’t need to go to a hospital. Wildlife officials say they killed the bears because they were used to getting food from people.

