The US and South Korea reach new deal on costs for the American troop presence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and South Korea have tentatively agreed to a new deal covering the costs of maintaining the American military presence there. The agreement must still be approved by the South Korean government and ratified by its parliament, but it would see Seoul’s contribution rise by 8.3% during the first year of the five-year deal. The Biden administration was pushing to complete the deal before November’s U.S. presidential election, in part to allay South Korean concerns that a possible victory by former President Donald Trump might complicate future negotiations. During Trump’s term, he repeatedly accused South Korea and other allies of freeloading and suggested he would demand billions of dollars more to extend alliance agreements.

