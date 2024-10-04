Skip to Content
Border Patrol arrests over a dozen people in Yuma near Avenue 3E

Published 11:55 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Men and women were apprehended by Border Patrol in Yuma in broad daylight after agents pulled over a vehicle.

The arrests happened on 32nd Street and Avenue 3E where 13 people were apprehended, lined up on the sidewalk waiting. We are still not sure if they were being smuggled into the country, as Border Patrol says that's still under investigation.

A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent explains what the next steps are for the people arrested. 

“So they will be processed, so they will have their data put into our system and then after that it depends on person but they will be put into our judicial system,” said Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agent Fidel Cabrera.

Adding why the community may start seeing more arrests similar to this one. 

“With more Border Patrol Agents out in the field we will probably continue seeing more apprehensions like these,” said Agent Cabrera.  

