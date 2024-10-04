Board and community members for Proposition 428 ahead of November Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This November Yuma County voters will get to have their say on a proposition that would generate money for Yuma Elementary School District One.

Proposition 428 would provide a bond worth $77 million for renovations.

According to the school district, they are one of the oldest in the state of Arizona.

These district-wide renovations would be the first to happen in decades.

Frank Núñez, a member of the board for “Yes is best for our kids,” shares how this will not only help the district, but the community.

“When it comes to healthy property values, a healthy community, we know that healthy, safe, and renovated schools will add to our community has a whole," said Núñez.

David Akins, former middle school teacher, gives his insight on how beneficial the new money would be.

“It would afford them the materials that they need to be effective in the classroom so anytime that we can put more money into a class it’s a positive thing," said Akins.

If approved the bond would add an average of over three-dollars to each property owner's home tax with an assessed value of $100,000 in Yuma County.