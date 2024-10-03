World ski body and UN weather agency team up to help winter sports plan for climate change

GENEVA (AP) — Winter sports are facing a long-time crisis because of climate change and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation has teamed up with the United Nations weather agency. It’s an initial five-year partnership between FIS and the World Meteorological Organization. It aims to help national ski federations, venues and race organizers better understand weather forecasting to manage natural and artificial snow. An online meeting is set for Nov. 7. The Switzerland-based organizations say winter sports and tourism face a bleak future because of climate change.

