What’s next after prosecutors reveal new evidence in Trump’s 2020 election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has provided a road map for how prosecutors hope to prove their case charging Donald Trump with an illegal scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss — if it ever gets to trial. In court papers unsealed Wednesday, Smith’s team details new evidence of Trump’s “increasingly desperate” efforts to cling to power even as those close to him sought to convince him that he had lost the election. The Republican presidential nominee, who has railed against the case as politically motivated, slammed the filing in a NewsNation interview, calling it “pure election interference” and “weaponization of the government.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.