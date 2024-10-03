TikTok personality ‘Mr. Prada’ charged in the killing of a Louisiana therapist

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A TikTok personality known as Mr. Prada is charged in the bludgeoning death of a Louisiana therapist. Authorities in Baton Rouge said Thursday that 20-year-old Terryon Thomas is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Nicholas Abraham, a therapist in Baton Rouge. Abraham’s body was discovered Sunday in a rolled up tarp near a highway. Authorities said Thursday that they do not yet have a motive or know what Thomas’ relationship to the victim was. Public records do not yet list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Two of Thomas’ multiple TikTok accounts using the name Mr. Prada each has more than 4 million followers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.