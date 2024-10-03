Reuters withdraws two articles on anti-doping agency after arranging Masters pass for source

Reuters has withdrawn two doping-related news stories after learning that one of the news organization’s employees helped arrange for an official to get a coveted media credential to see the Master’s golf tournament. Reuters said it had no reason to doubt the information in the two stories, but wanted to avoid the appearance of bias in its newsgathering. The arrangement was first reported by the Times of London, and Reuters said that’s how it found out about it — after the employee who had helped a representative of the World Anti-Doping Agency to attend the Masters on a media credential this spring.

