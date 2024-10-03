Progressive prosecutors in Georgia faced backlash from the start. They say it’s all politics.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two progressive district attorneys up for reelection in Georgia are under attack for low conviction rates and allegations of poor management. Republicans last year created a commission to discipline prosecutors after Shalena Cook Jones of Chatham County and Deborah Gonzalez of Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties entered office in 2020. The two promote a holistic approach to prosecuting that offers diversion programs, rehabilitation and shorter sentences for nonviolent offenders. But their offices lost dozens of staff when they took office. Cook Jones and Gonzalez say that has made it harder to do their jobs. Both district attorneys say the criticism is politically motivated due to their support for criminal justice reform.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.