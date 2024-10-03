Ohio girl concedes cutting off tanker that spilled chemical last year in Illinois, killing 5

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal report on a tanker-truck crash a year ago in central Illinois that spilled a toxic chemical and killed five people includes an interview with a 17-year-old Ohio girl who concedes that the truck was forced off the road when she passed it with the minivan she was driving. The tanker, carrying caustic anhydrous ammonia, left the road and jackknifed when the girl passed it in her family’s minivan. The truck spilled much of the load in Teutopolis, a community about 110 miles northeast of St. Louis. The Illinois State Police said it turned over its investigation to the local county prosecutor.

