NYC accelerates school leadership change as investigations swirl around mayor’s indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is speeding up its switch to a new schools chief after Mayor Eric Adams’ indictment. Adams says Thursday that Schools Chancellor David Banks will exit on Oct. 16, not at the end of the year as originally planned. The move comes as Adams faces mounting pressure to shake up his embattled administration and bring stability to a city government that has been roiled by searches, subpoenas and a slew of resignations. Banks phones’ were seized by federal agents last month. He has denied wrongdoing and says he’s “cooperating with a federal inquiry.” The incoming chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos will now lead the nation’s largest public school system.

